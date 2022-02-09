House of Representatives has urged the federal government to implement the Nigerian gas policy as well as make immediate intervention to force down the rising cost of cooking gas in Nigeria.

The call followed the consideration of a motion titled, “Urgent Need to Implement the Nigerian Gas Policy”, presented by Hon Rotimi Agunsoye.

Agunsonye while presenting the motion noted that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas was the cleanest and cheapest means for everyday cooking in households.

He said that Nigeria has the largest natural gas reserve in Africa and holds the 9th position in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A nationwide sensitization and campaign for the adoption and expansion of the use of cooking gas has been planned by the federal government.

“The Nigerian Gas Policy is fashioned to boost the oil and gas sector and enhance the economy of the nation as well as boost the domestic market for LPG.

“The Nigerian Gas Policy aims at moving Nigeria from being a crude oil export-based economy to an attractive oil and gas-based industrial economy.

“A proper harnessing of LPG could lead Nigeria to become a gas-based industrial nation while satisfying local demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The years 2020-2030 have been marked by the federal government as the ‘decade of gas’ aimed to achieve actualization of gas for all in the country for use in homes, vehicles and industries.

“The recent surge in the price of cooking gas in the open market as cooking gas which cost only about N4,000 in July 2021 now costs about N8,000 with an all-time high of about N9,000 during 2021 yuletide season, standing at over 100% increase within one year.”

“The implementation of the gas policy will not only increase the domestic use of cooking gas in more households but would have a greater economic scale which would reduce the price for more affordability.”

The House urged the government to ensure the availability and proper distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and the actualization of the gains of the Nigerian Gas Policy as well as controlled pricing geared towards affordability for citizens.

Adopting the motion, it mandated the Committee on Gas Resources to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Similarly, the House at the plenary called on its committees on Federal Road Safety Corps and Solid Minerals to investigate the activities of Dangote Industries Limited in the Mining of Coal in Ankpa federal constituency of Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe came on the heels of a motion titled “Call to Investigate the Activities of Dangote Industries Limited in the Mining of Coal in Ankpa Federal Constituency of Kogi State”, presented by Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims.

Moving the motion, Hon Halims noted that Dangote Industries Limited was actively involved in the mining of coal in Awo-Akpali, Okobo and Onupi communities in Ankpa federal constituency of Kogi State.

“Since coal mining operations began in the communities, there have been weekly reports of fatal accidents involving Dangote Company’s trucks along the roads.

“In December, 2021, it was reported that a man from Ikanekpo village in Ankpa local government area, conveying his wife who was in labour to the hospital in Ankpa town for medical attention was crushed to death with his wife by a Dangote Company truck without any form of empathy or compensation from the management of the company,” he said.