By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday insisted that the Federal Ministry of Health must proffer an immediate remedy to the alarming rate of mortalities owing to sickle cell anemia.

The House Committee on Health, during a public hearing on the bill for an Act to Establish the National Agency For Sickle Cell Disease and other Heritage Blood Disaster for the Treatment, Prevention Control and Management of the Disease in Nigeria urged the government to allocate resources to monitor, research and treat the disease.

The bill sponsored by the member representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State, Bamidele Salam seeks to improve the lives of people suffering from Sickle cell disease, recognize the disease as a serious and debilitating illness, and allocate new resources to monitoring, researching and treating it.

The bill also seeks to formulate and implement policies, guidelines, and strategies on sickle cell disease and other heritable blood disorders;

facilitate the engagement of all tiers of government and all sectors on issues of sickle cell disease and other heritable blood disorders prevention, care, and support.

“Advocate for the mainstreaming of sickle cell disease and other heritable blood disorders interventions into all sectors of the country; promote, improve and support research and learning in sickle cell disease and other heritable blood disorders”.

The minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, in his presentation at the public hearing said the Department of Public Health within the Federal Ministry of Health which currently deals with non-communicable diseases would be strengthened to continue with the work which falls within its mandate.

The minister who was represented by director, Hospital Services, Adedimpe Adebiyi said

the need to improve access to quality healthcare services should be commended as part of efforts by lawmakers towards realising a robust health care delivery system.