The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Ministry of Power and the Rural Electrification Agency(REA) to immediately supply electricity to communities in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.

The House also mandated its Committees on Power and Appropriation to include the provision of a substation in the area in the 2022 Budget.

The resolution was equal to a motion on the need to provide 132/133 KVA substation in Ayedaade/Irelowe/Isokan Federal Constituency moved by Hon Oluga Taiwo.

While considering the motion, the House noted that security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, as such, Government is enjoined to provide a suitable environment to boost economic activities and secure the lives of the citizenry.

The House said it was also aware that the provision of 132/133 KVA Electricity Substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency would improve economic activities and security in Irewole, Ayedaade, and Isokan Local Government Areas in Osun State and rejuvenate ailing industries in Apomu, Gbogan, Orile Owu, Araromi, Ikire, Ayetoro Balogun, Wasimni Communities.

It said it was cognizant that the Nigerian Electricity Value Chain includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution with their respective roles in meeting the power needs of the nation and most of these entities are either wholly-owned or part-owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The House said cognizant of Governments' objective to ensure electrification in rural communities, the Federal Government established the Rural Electrification Agency which has been championing the Nigerian electrification Project to increase and catalyze electricity access to rural communities.