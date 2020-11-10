By IGHO OYOYO And ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

Members of the House of Representatives have debunked report that they are advocating for officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to carry arms in the course of their duties.

This was made known yesterday by the chairman, House Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, in a press briefing. He said that the committee decided to debunk the reports in some media organisations, in order not to mislead the public on the intention of the House.

Akinfolarin said that although there is an Act of 2007, that mandated officers of the FRSC to carry arms, mostly when they are on essential services or exposed to danger, but that there is the need for the law to be amended to suit the purpose for which it was made.

“There was never a time when we as members of this committee advocated or stated that compulsorily, road safety officials should carry arms. But, we made it clear that that law should be looked into, laws are made to be obeyed. It is also made to be amended and discarded.

“So we have to sit down and make inputs, because it is a very important issue. We have many of our families traveling on the roads on daily basis, likewise the road safety officers.”

We need to debunk some reports in the media. We were with the FRCS committee for budget defence, it was clearly stated that as responsive and responsible representatives, we owe it a duty to protect lives and property on our roads,” he said.