BY BODE GBADEBO, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO and IGHO OYOYO

The House of Representatives yesterday rejected a motion calling for the adoption of the reports from the 2014 National Conference and the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on True Federalism as part of documents to be considered in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Instead, the House declared that items contained in the two reports have been itemised by its ad hoc committee on the review of the constitution and the committee was expecting memoranda from the public.

The Green Chamber’s position comes barely two weeks after the Senate ad hoc committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution chaired by deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, announced that it has adopted the two reports in question for its assignment.

Omo-Agege had on Friday, January 29, 2021, while declaring a retreat for the Senate Committee open, said the sole purpose of the event was to review and analyse reports of the 2014 National Conference and APC ad-hoc committee on True Federalism, including over 280 memoranda received from the public in order to translate them into Bill proposals for the committee.

The deputy minority leader of the House, Hon Toby Okechukcwu, had in a motion on urgent matters of national importance, urged the House committee on Constitution Review to obtain the reports of the 2014 National Conference and the APC Committee on True Federalism within two weeks.

But the deputy Speaker of the House, who doubles as the chairman of the committee, Ahmed Idris Wase, urged the House to step down the motion, saying the committee has its procedure which, according to him, does not include obtaining report from any conference or political party.

He, however, assured that issues contained in the two reports had been shortlisted by the committee for inputs from the general public.

“We have a procedure. The motion is asking us to obtain a report from a political party. This is not part of the procedure; it’s the duty of these groups to send in their suggestions to the committee. I want to beg that the motion should be stepped down,” Wase said.

In response to Wase’s concerns, Okechukcu argued that obtaining the report does not flout the committee’s rules.

“I do not think that the approach offends any of our rules. As he (Wase) has said, the committee has advertised. It is better to err on the side of caution. The Kaduna State governor who chaired the APCAPC committee said that since we are reviewing the Constitution, he hopes that we will consider some of the recommendations.

“I am saying this because of the state of the union because with what I am seeing, the state of union is not strong.”

Okechuwkwu, however, applied for the motion to be stepped down.

…To Merge Unproductive Agencies

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that at a time of reduced revenue, with pre-existing and worsening infrastructure deficits requiring significant investments, Nigeria cannot afford to keep establishing more institutions that impose a permanent liability on government’s incomes.

The Speaker, who spoke yesterday at plenary on resumption of the House for the 2021 legislative session, said it has become more difficult with each appropriation cycle for the government

to meet up with its obligations.

Gbajabiamila explained that the exploding recurrent cost of governance demands that the legislators be more circumspect in the priorities they pursue, particularly regarding sponsoring Establishment Bills in the National Assembly.

He said, “At a time of reduced revenue, with pre-existing and worsening infrastructure deficits requiring significant investments, we cannot afford to keep establishing more institutions that impose a permanent liability on government income.

“I am not unmindful of the realities that often necessitate such legislation, yet we cannot ignore the facts that lie before us. Let us work together to reform and strengthen the institutions already in

existence, and remove those no longer fit for purpose. I believe most sincerely that this is the pathway to a legacy that we can all be proud of”.

He further said that in the 2021 legislative year, the House will focus attention on Bills and Motions that improve ease of doing business and unlock economic potentials by stripping away restrictive regulations and ending predatory regulatory practices that deprive young people the opportunity to conquer new frontiers.

Gbajabiamila added that in this age of technology and innovation of daring and enterprise, the government cannot risk implementing policies that handicap the ability of a nation to participate in new markets and profit from emerging industries.

…Constitute 20-man C’ttee To Screen Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives also announced a 20-man committee to screen the newly appointed service chiefs nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The micro-committee comprises three members each from the House standing committees on Defence, Army, Airforce, and Navy.

Chairmen of the four committees and their deputies were made automatic members of the micro-committee with the chairman of the House committee on Defence, Hon Babajinmi Benson, as the chairman of the screening committee.

Speaker Gbajabiamila at the resumption of plenary said the House adopted the system to reduce the number of members who would interface with the nominees due to exigencies created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gbajabiamila had earlier read a communication from the president on the nominations of Major-General Lucky E.O Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff and Air-Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao as Chief of Air Staff, all for confirmation.

Channel Your Grievances To NASS, Lawan Tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has appealed to all Nigerians to take whatever issues they feel strongly about to the National Assembly, especially now that the constitution review is in progress.

Lawan made the appeal yesterday when a delegation of the Enugu State committee on the creation of Adada state visited him in his office at the National Assembly.

The delegation which included former minister of Information and the immediate past president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, was led by Chief Vita Abba.

The meeting was facilitated by Senator Chukwuka Utazi who represents Enugu North Senatorial District.

The Senate president told his guests that they were in order by taking their request to the National Assembly.

He said, “You are in order. You are at the right place. This is the people’s Assembly saddled with the responsibility and mandate of receiving and listening to Nigerians who desire one form of legislative Intervention or the other to ensure that Nigeria is stable, peaceful, that people live in harmony and trust.

“So your quest for the creation of Adada, you are welcome. We are going to give you every opportunity and support that will be necessary for the creation of the Adada State.

“It is a constitutional and legitimate agitation. Nigerians should take the opportunity of the constitution review process that the 9th Senate and indeed the National Assembly have embarked upon”.