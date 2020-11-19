By IGHO OYOYO |

The House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions has expressed concerns over the projection that unclaimed dividends will hit N200 billion or above at the close of 2020, that this is not a good picture of the state of the capital market and should be a source of concern.

The committee recounted that in 1999, the value of unclaimed dividends was put at N2.09 billion; it was N100 billion in 2017, N120 billion in 2018 and at the close of 2019, it had risen to N158.44 billion.

Chairman of the Committee, Babangida Ibrahim from Katsina state made this known during an investigative public hearing with the theme: The Need to Investigate the Rising Value of Unclaimed Dividends, Unremitted Witholding Tax on Dividends and their Attendant Effects on Nation’s Economy,” held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Ibrahim explained that the problem of huge accumulated unclaimed dividends is a major challenge to the development of the Nigerian Capital market, stating that despite the efforts of capital market regulators, the issue of huge unclaimed dividends remains a lingering problem.

According to him, the problem of the huge volume of unclaimed dividends has very significant adverse implications on the economic development of Nigeria, including adverse investor’s confidence, decrease in the availability of long-term capital for economic development and the likely volatility in the regulation of the capital market.

“We are aware of measures that have been taken by the capital market regulators in the past to address the problem but we can all see that the problem remains and in fact the situation is worsening by the day.