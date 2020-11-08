By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja |

Members of the House of Representatives yesterday, expressed dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs) in the 2020 budget by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office.

The lawmakers during the 2021 budget defence session by the House Committee on SDGs expresses worry that funds were totally released for every other project in the budget, but zero releases for Zonal Intervention Projects.

Members were particularly worried because these projects were what their constituents would benefit from to have faith in them as their true representatives.

The lawmakers, therefore, berated senior special assistant (SSA) to President, Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, that she was so comfortable to have executed every other project, leaving only those that directly affected the lawmakers.

The lawmakers expressed worries that the year was fast running to an end, yet, no fund has been released to take care of the capital Special Intervention Projects in their zones.

However, Orelope- Adefulire explained that it was none of her faults, as she could only spend if the money has been released to her agency.

In a swift intervention to save her from his colleagues, Rotimi Agunsanya (APC, Lagos), chairman of the Committee, informed members that the ministry of Finance should be held accountable for the non-release of the funds.

He disclosed that of late, he has been working closely with the SSA to ensure that funds were released and the projects executed.

“If you have your ZIP and it has not been done, we will crosscheck with her office to ensure that it is done”, he said.

The Chairman urged his colleagues to exercise patience with the agency, which many of them already commended, having performed credibly in her 2019 and part of 2020 budgets.

On her part, the SSA assured that she would make available relevant documents to the chairman and communicate with members on their intervention projects.