House of Representatives has granted public postal operators substantial powers to investigate public postal offences.

The provision is contained in the report of the House Committee on Telecommunications on a bill to repeal the Nigeria Postal Service Act and establish the Nigeria Postal Commission.

The amendment seeks to confer all regulatory powers on the proposed Nigeria Postal Commission and operation functions on the postal device and other licensed private operators.

The bill, when signed into law, will empower postal service operators or relevant officers to search buildings, carriers including aircraft, vehicles, or containers believed to be connected to postal offences.

The chairman of the House Committee, Akeem Adeyemi, while presenting the report at plenary noted that it had become necessary to upgrade postal operations in the country in line with international best practices.

The bill which has been passed by the Senate provides for a Universal Postal Service Fund, however, the House recommended contribution from the commission based on a portion of the annual levies paid to the commission, which represents 2 per cent of an annual turnover of the licenses.

“The bill has been signed by the Senate and in consideration of the House version report, most of the provisions were retained except a few that our committee feels necessary to amend,”Adeyemi said.