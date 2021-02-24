By IGHO OYOYO |

The House of Representatives has begun investigation of the alleged breach of Nigeria’s laws on local content in the execution of the Federal Government project to construct a gas pipeline from Ajaokuta to Kano.

The House Committee on Local Content, which grilled some of the parties in the construction contract in ‘’Abuja on Tuesday, is particularly probing the contractors handling the 40’’× 318.6km BVS12 Kaduna-Kano section or Segment 2 of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano.

The Local Content Advocacy and Management Group had petitioned the House, alleging that contractors in the consortium that bid for the project had been swapped after the Federal Executive Council approved the contract.

The petition, a copy of which our correspondent obtained yesteday, was dated February 2, 2021, addressed to Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, and copied to committee’s Chairman, Legor Idagbo.

It read in part, “We call on you to use your honorable position to please investigate and address to compliance, the level of participation and engagement by Brentex CPP (Consortium) of our verified local companies who have the technical capacity to construct pipelines as required in this project.

“To also restrict Brentex CPP from further exporting our jobs by procuring fabricated pipings and structures that can be fabricated here in Nigeria.

“To further expose the fraudulent intentions of Brentex CPP ab initio, they used capable Nigerian engineering companies to prequalify in order to meet local content requirement of the AKK project with NNPC, and these same local companies were ratified by BPP.

“Surprisingly, upon contract award, Brentex CPP in clear violation of the pre-qualification bid, went ahead to engage companies from China to carry out these engineering service statutorily reserved for our local companies, for which these local engineering companies have been prequalified by NNPC and ratified by BPP.”

The group warned that the “immediate and long-term implications of all of these to the Nigerian economy are very grave.”

The Lead Consultant and Solicitor for LCAMG, John Lebor, who spoke to journalists after the hearing, alleged that the contractors had violated the local content law, the NNPC Act, Nigerian export regulation, among others.

Lebor said, “That project is about $2.6bn. At the award of that project, NNPC and BPP insisted that there must be a local content company with the capacity and Bablinks Nigeria Limited is the company that has that local content capacity, in the sense that they have done a lot of pipeline projects in Warri with Shell and they are one of the best in the country.

“Now, Brentex Consortium, being a company without experience into oil and gas pipeline, entered into partnership with Bablinks. In legal terms, there is supposed to the Chinese company, Bablinks and Brentex.

“The due process document that was produced by the Bureau for Public Enterprise that was taken to the Federal Executive Council to approve this contract, clearly specify that Brentex should be responsible for procurement of the pipelines while Bablinks should be responsible for construction and engineering services.

“So, as technical partners, after they entered the agreement, they now removed Bablinks. If Bablinks was not part of the due process, there would have been no local content that the contract would have been awarded.

“Remember that the Brentex Consortium brought in the Chinese Company CPP because they claimed to be the company financing but when they came in, fraudulentl, they told NNPC, ‘we don’t have the money, bring in the Chinese government.’ So, CPP was used to bring in the Chinese Government.

“The Chinese Government now offered loans to us at inhumane sovereign guarantee. They are not doing us a favour, they gave us money and we are going to pay for 10 years. What they have done is that, they now imported content.”

The lawyer decried that the new contractors now plan to bring over 50 Chinese expatriates “to come and take the job that locals will do.”