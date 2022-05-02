The House of Representatives will on Wednesday hold an emergency plenary session to consider three bills.

The bills are Proceeds of Crime Bill, Money Laundering Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2011 and Terrorism Prevention Act.”

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaha Danzaria, who confirmed this via a notice sent to all the members, explained the need for accelerated consideration of the three bills transmitted by the executive.

The notice stated: “I am directed to inform all Hon Members, Legislative Staff, Media and the General Public that the House will hold a plenary on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, by 11:00 am.

“This is intended to facilitate the passage of 3 Bills which are of Urgent Public Importance and equally enable Nigeria to meet some international deadlines and obligations. The Bills include; Proceeds of Crime Bill, Money Laundering Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2011 and Terrorism Prevention Act.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in the cover letter sent to the House, which was read on April 14, 2022, solicited for accelerated passage of the Money Laundry and Terrorism Prevention bills.

The House had postponed its resumption from the Easter break earlier scheduled for April 26 until further notice.

A terse statement by Danzariya, a day to the date, noted that a new resumption date would be announced in due course.

The clerk explained that the postponement was due to the early commencement of renovation of the Green Chambers.

“This is to inform all honourable members and other legislative Staff that the House Plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th April 2022 will no longer hold.

“This is due to the early commencement of renovations in the Chambers and extension of time for Committees to file in their outstanding reports. A new date will be communicated in due course. All inconveniences are sincerely regretted,” he stated.