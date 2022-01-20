House of Representatives has directed its committees on Justice, Public Petition and Police to investigate the alleged involvement of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector-general of Police (IGP) in the invasion of Magodo GRA Phase 2, Lagos State by the police on December 5, 2020.

The lawmakers described it as an “attempt to destabilize the peace of Lagos State” and “scuttle the ongoing settlement process and enforce an illegality.”

The House recommended appropriate sanction for any officer found culpable in the “illegal enforcement and break down of law and order.”

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent importance to investigate the invasion of Magodo GRA Phase 2 by the Nigeria Police under the direction of the Inspector of General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation moved by Hon Ademorin Kuye and Hon Rotimi Agunsoye.

The House said residents of Magodo GRA Phase 2 Shangisha, Lagos woke up on the morning of December 5, 2020 “to the sight of hundreds of arm wielding thugs, stern-looking and fully armed policemen and members of the Shangisha Landlords Association purportedly to execute a judgment.”

The House said it was aware also that the judgment that was “supposedly being enforced was delivered in 2012 by the Supreme Court in Military Governors of Lagos State & Ors Vs Adebayo Adeyiga & Ors in Appeal No SC/112/2002 wherein the Apex Court Affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal and the High Court delivered on the 31st of December 1993 in suit No ID/795/88.”

It said it was further aware that the declaratory judgment of the Supreme Court only recognized the Judgment Creditors as being entitled to the allocation and reallocation of 549 plots of land in Shangisha Village, not possession of any land.

The House said it cognizant that several attempts have been made by the Lagos State Government from 2012 to 2015 to settle the matter amicably, making different engagements with the Judgment Creditors and presenting a proposal for reallocation in the Magodo Residential Scheme within the Badagry area of the state which some of them accepted.

The House informed that the Lagos State Government again in 2016 initiated a settlement to reallocate Ibeju Lekki Coastal Scheme located in the Ibeju Lekki Area but this was rejected by the lead plaintiff Chief Adebayo Adeyiga, as government continued to dialogue with majority of the Judgment Creditors to reach a concession towards implementing the judgment

The House was worried that despite the ongoing settlement efforts and the pendency of an interlocutory injunction dated December 1, 2020 before the Court of Appeal seeking an order restraining him and his agents, “Chief Adeyiga purportedly encouraged by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police stormed the estate with unknown bailiffs and armed security operatives to execute a judgment that was purportedly delivered by Lagos High Court.”

The House was also worried that the execution being presently allegedly executed through the office of the AGF with the connivance of the IGP is illegal as only the Lagos state Deputy Sheriff can execute same and not thugs aided by Police men.

“The House is more worried that the highhandedness and reckless show of force on the 5th of December, 2021 and the 4th day of January 2022 in Magodo by Chief Adeyiga and his cohorts in blatant disregard to Order 8 Rule 17 of the Supreme Court Rules 2014 and Section 37 of the Enforcement of Judgment and Order Part III of the Sherriff and Civil Process Act, LFN 2004 can lead to loss of lives and properties and ultimately breakdown of law and order.

“The House is most Worried the Attorney General of the Federation is destabilizing Lagos State by using is office to back this illegality as a meddlesome interloper and the instrumentality of state – the Nigerian Police Force and their illegal Court Bailiffs, to scuttle ongoing settlement between the Lagos State Government, Magodo GRA 2 Residents and the Judgement Creditors,” the lawmakers said.