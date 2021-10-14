House of Representatives may increase the budgetary allocation to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing by N500 billion in the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Speaking during the debate on the general principles of the 2022 budget, the chairman, House Committee on Works, Hon. Abubakar Kabir, underscored the need for an upward review of the proposed allocation for the execution of various road projects across the country.

As encapsulated in the 2022 Appropriation Bill laid by President Muhammadu Buhari before the joint session of the National Assembly last Thursday, a total sum of N481,964,861,868 was proposed for the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Kabir said, “The budget was well presented. Mr. President highlighted some key sectors such as defence, social security, education and infrastructure.

“But Mr Speaker, I observed something under the Federal Ministry of Works, the allocation in the ministry is inadequate. We realised only N280 billion allocated in the 2022 budget and currently, we have about N640 billion certificates owing contractors.

“So, if we apply N280 billion against N640 billion for our outstanding certificates, that means in 2022 there is nothing we can see in any road infrastructure such as bridges and construction of roads.

“Of course, the president has done very well in terms of initiation of SUKUK, NSIA, and HDMI, they are doing very well. But honestly, we need more funding, at least an additional of N500 billion for massive development in road infrastructure.”