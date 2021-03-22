by Richard Ndoma, Calabar

Some stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and community leaders in Cross River State yesterday in Calabar, hailed the House of Representatives member for Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency, Hon Ita Mbora, for attracting over 20 intervention projects to the constituency in the state.

The community leaders and stakeholders of the PDP who spoke during the appraisal on the performance of Ntufam Eta Mbora and distribution of first batch of cars procured by lawmaker for his constituents, in Calabar, expressed confidence in the Rep’s quality of representation.

Lawmaker representing Calabar Municipality at the Cross River State House of Assembly, Ntufam Efa Esua, who also spoke during the event, stated that House of Representatives member has demonstrated without doubt that the interest and well-being of the electorate is paramount.

Esua maintained that the intervention programmes clearly indicate that the Reps knows what his people deserved adding that it was

the reason he worked assiduously to meet up with their expectations notwithstanding the hard times.

Among the intervention projects attracted to the constituency by Eta Mbora include rehabilitation/construction of class rooms

block and VIP toilets at primary schools in Ediba, Akim, Ekong Anaku, Ndon Nyam; construction and equipping of knowledge and ICT center at West African People’s Institute WAPI as well as solar powered and conventional boreholes at Ikot Anwatim, Asiak Obufa, Adaha Uko, Ikot

Ansa, Atan Eki, Obit Esu, Ito Idere Ukwa and Nyakassang amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his reaction, the lawmaker stated that if there is anything he is so passionate about, is being committed to the welfare of his constituents

as demonstrated by the numerous projects that he has attracted to the constituency.