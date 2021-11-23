A Member of the House of Representatives reprepresenting Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-ero federal constituency of Kwara State, Hon. Tunji Ajuloopin, has replaced the 2021 Ajuloopin Digital Empowerment Programme (ADEP) with Ajuloopin Education Grant for students of his constituency in the tertiary institutions.

The 2021 ADEP that was earlier scheduled for November have been suspended for technical reasons.

The lawmaker said the institution of the education grant becomes necessary to help students in need of finany assistance and assuage the feelings of those who had earlier applied for ADEP 2021.

He added that ADEP has been shifted to 2022 when all technical issues must have been resolved.

The students according to the federal lawmaker must be from his constituency but could be studying in any of the public institution in the country.

He added that the gesture was to help students from the constituency for payment of tuition fees.