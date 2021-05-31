The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives is alarmed by the gruesome killing of a former political adviser to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmed Gulak, by gunmen in Owerri, Imo state capital.

The Caucus in a statement on Monday described the assassination of Gulak as wicked and barbaric and urged the police and other security agencies to fish out the assailants.

The statement signed by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, expressed worry about the worsening insecurity, violence and killings in Imo State, particularly since the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration took over the state.

“As representatives of the people, our caucus believes that the situation has gone beyond the capacity of the government of Imo state, especially given its failure to gain control since inception.

“The caucus, therefore, urged urgent security and constitutional steps to check rising violent activities, restore law and order and bring the tensed situation in the state under control.

“Our caucus condoles with the Gulak family over the sad incidence and further urges Nigerians to remain at alert and continue to pray for God’s divine intervention for our nation at this trying time,” the PDP lawmakers said.