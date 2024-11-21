The House of Representatives has taken steps to address the issue of illegal harvesting and commercialisation of human eggs in the country.

It therefore urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Development, and the Ministry of Women Affairs to create support systems for women who have participated in egg donation to help address health complications and psychological impacts.

The House also asked the Ministry of Health and Social Development, and that of Information and National Orientation to intensify public awareness initiatives focusing on the risks and ethical considerations of egg donation to help inform potential donors and discourage exploitation.

These followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Kwamoti Bitrus La’ori from Adamawa State at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said the commercialisation of human eggs, particularly in the context of illegal harvesting, poses significant ethical, legal, and health concerns globally, saying the issue has gained prominence due to a growing demand for assisted reproductive technologies amid insufficient regulations in Nigeria.

He noted that Nigeria’s healthcare system, particularly reproductive health, is still evolving, coupled with increasing infertility rates among couples seeking assisted reproductive treatments, thus leading to a flourishing market for human eggs.

La’ori expressed concern that the demand for human eggs has led to exploitative practices such as illegal egg harvesting and commercialisation, often targeting vulnerable women, particularly poor teenagers unaware of the risks involved.

He recalled that in 2021, Nigerian authorities discovered an illegal egg harvesting scheme in Lagos State where a network of medical professionals and agents lured young women, mostly students or low-income earners, with the assurance of monetary rewards for their eggs.

The lawmaker stressed that women reportedly received between N200,000 and N500,000, or $120 to $300, for their participation which was below international pricing standards.

“Also concerned that a large number of women had little knowledge about the medical procedures, potential health risks, and ethical implications of egg donation, some experienced ovarian hyper stimulation syndrome (OHSS) and other serious health issues after harvest, woman’s complications during an operation at a local clinic led to an investigation by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“Further concerned that in 2022, an Abuja-based fertility clinic was found involved in the illegal commercialisation of human eggs to foreign clients, enrolling women under false claims of being part of legitimate egg donation programs. Reports suggest the clinic’s online platform is inflating egg prices for international couples, underscoring the need for robust Nigerian regulatory frameworks to regulate fertility practices.

“Worried that the absence of comprehensive legislation governing reproductive health in Nigeria has allowed these illegal activities to thrive. While the National Health Act provides some guidelines for reproductive health, specific regulations regarding egg donation and commercialisation are lacking.

“Further worried that due to the effects of the worsening economic situation in the country, this illegal practice has thrived, with many young women seeking financial relief falling prey to unscrupulous practitioners who exploit their desperation for financial relief, ignoring the health risks associated with egg retrieval procedures as well as the unethical commodification of human life and the psychological impact on donors,” he added.