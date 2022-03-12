Chairman of the House of Reps on Capital and Institutions, Hon Babangida Ibrahim, has said that enacting a new law to replace the existing Institute of Stockbrokers Act would help reposition the nation’s capital market and the economy in general.

Ibrahim who stated this yesterday while addressing the media on the importance of the legislative effort said the existing law guiding the training of capital market operators had become obsolete.

Titled: “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers Act, Cap. C9, Laws of the Federation of

Nigeria, 2004 and Provide for Establishment of Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments; and for

Related Matters”, the bill if signed into law will properly situate the responsibility of training, certification and discipline of market operators in the institute.

“It is the responsibility of the Institute that are now being carried out by different specialists. And as a result of that, you found that, most of those specialists groups operate outside the charter of the institute.

“So, that’s why, if you look at Section 2, it tries to address the issue of the charter, to expand the charter of the institute and if you look at some of the sections also, they attempt to widen the size of the council of the institute.

“Because, most of those core specialists that are operating in the capital market need to be brought onto the board of the institute. And before now, if you look at the old Act, there is no provision where it is mandatory for the institute to subject their financial statement to audit.

“But this new bill wants to make it compulsory that, all financial transactions of the institute must be audited. This current Bill also wants to expand the function of the Registrar of the institute. Unlike in the existing Act, in the new Bill, the Registrar of the institute is going to be the Registrar and the Chief Executive.

“So, it’s a very important bill. The original bill as it is has about 18 sections and this bill I think has 23 Sections”, Hon. Ibrahim said.

He explained that the capital market as an important part of every economy requires adequate attention in terms of government policy, particularly with regards to sourcing of funds for public good such as project financing.