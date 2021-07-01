The House of Representatives has again introduced a Bill seeking to alter the condition of service of parliamentary workers throughout the federation by increasing the retirement year from the age of 60 years to 65 years or from 35 years to 40 years in service, whichever comes first.

In the year 2020, controversy ensued over the condition of service for parliamentary staff when the former clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Omolori relied on a resolution of the 8th Assembly on the retirement age of the National Assembly staff and attempted to remain in office.

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), however, opposed the move, noting that the National Assembly Service Act, 2014(as amended), provides the retirement age of the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age, whichever comes first.

But the new piece of legislation before the House at Wednesday’s plenary seeks to amend the existing Act and give legal backing to a new condition of service.

The Bill is sponsored by the chief whip of the House, Hon. Tahir Monguno.

According to the long title of the proposed legislation, the Bill seeks to professionalise the service and to ensure the transfer of knowledge and experience by the top-level management staff who are on the verge of exiting the system.

According to Monguno, by the time the current top-level management exits, most of the staff who came through federal civil service would have left service, it requires strong capacity and knowledge to pilot and stabilise the the bureaucracy, hence the five years extension remains a better option, as against hiring retired staff as consultants to do the same work they can do with just 58 years without additional cost and burden.

He insisted that the Bill would help build institutional memory and develop a career progression plan within the bureaucracy of the National Assembly.

“This hopes to lead to modest improvement in the condition of service of the staff, strengthen and reposition the legislative by laying a solid foundation for sustainable legislative bureaucracy,” he argued.