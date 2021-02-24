By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for a second reading, two bills seeking to remove the establishment and running of correctional centres and the minimum wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list.

The two bills, after a wide debate were referred to the ad hoc committee in the House on the review of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill seeking to remove establishment correctional centres from the exclusive list aims to empower the states to establish and manage correctional centres in their various states, so as to reduce the menace and prison congestion.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu who sponsored the bill, argues that the growing population of inmates in correctional facilities across the nation and resultant over-stretching of the facilities had made it impossible to reform the inmates and as such, most inmates return to the society unreformed.

He also said that Section 12(8) of the Nigerian Correctional Act empowers the state controllers of correctional service to reject inmates where it is apparent that the operations centre is filled to capacity, noting that inmates will soon be rejected if the bill is not passed.