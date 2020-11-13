By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja |

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement has demanded a comprehensive audit report of the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) from 2016 to 2019.

The Committee frowned at the failure of the BPP to audit government agencies as stipulated in its establishment act, noting that only 32 ministries, departments and agencies out of over 850 agencies were discovered to have been audited so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the Committee, Ali Nasiru Ahmad (Kano, APC) “this Committee mandates you to make available all audit reports of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Consistently, funds have been appropriated for procurement agencies only 32 out of the over 850 that we have,” he said.

This is just as the Committee discovered that a deputy director in account department of the agency, whose date of birth reads 1996 was employed in the year 1992 and promoted to the rank of a deputy director in January 2019.

The Committee during the 2020 budget defence of the agency, directed that the report should be submitted before the end of the year.