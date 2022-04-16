The House of Representatives has passed for a second reading, a bill seeking to establish the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery in Kurfi, Katsina State.

The bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to Provide for Establishment of Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kurfi; and for Related Matters (HB. 1185)” was sponsored by Armaya’u Abdulkadir (APC, Katsina).

While presenting the bill on the floor of the House during the Plenary, the lawmaker said the institution would provide training and research in general Nursing, Midwifery and other specialties in Nursing.

He added that the training provided by the school is to lead to the award of professional certificates, diplomas, degrees, and other post-basic certificates.

He said, “The College shall be a teaching and examining body and shall subject to the provisions of this Bill and regulations of the College have powers to; provide rules and conditions under which persons may be admitted as students for any particular course of study provided by the College.

“Without prejudice to the generality of the provision of section 2 of this Act and Subsection (1) this section, the College may by special arrangement with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria or other examination bodies prepare its students for award of certificates or other distinctions.

“Subject to the provisions of this Bill and of any other stature. The power conferred on the College by the subsection (1) of this section shall be exercised on behalf of the College by the Council and the Committees established for the College by such officers and other staff of the College as may be authorised on the behalf and may also be exercised through schools established under this Act”.