House of Representatives has passed the controversial Infectious Diseases Bill.

The bill sponsored by the speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and two other lawmakers, is titled: “Bill for an Act to Repeal the Quarantine Act and Enact the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, makes provisions relating to quarantine and make regulations for preventing the introduction into and spread in Nigeria of dangerous infectious diseases; and for related matters.”

It scaled through first and second readings on April 28, 2020.

The public hearing on the bill was held on June 12, 2020.

However, the bill generated controversies with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) through Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State asking the House to step it down.

Also, at its public hearing, many stakeholders mounted opposition to some provisions of the bill, arguing that it accorded enormous powers to the President and Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) amongst other issues.

In his remarks to mark the last plenary of the year, Gbajabiamila recalled the efforts of the House to battle COVID-19 pandemic.

At the plenary, yesterday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Tanko Sununu moved a motion for the consideration of the report on the bill.

“That the House do consider the Report of the Committee on Healthcare Services on a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Quarantine Act and Enact the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, make Provisions Relating to

Quarantine and make Regulations for Preventing the Introduction into and spread in Nigeria of dangerous Infectious Diseases; and for Related Matters; (HB. 836) and approve the recommendations therein,” he said.

With the motion, the House then considered the clauses in the bill and adopted them.

The bill was later read for the third time and passed into law.