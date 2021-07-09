The House of Representatives yesterday commenced investigations into the alleged poor execution of N72.34 billion in the railway rehabilitation contract.

An ad-hoc committee of the House was mandated to investigate and had mandated the committee to investigate N19.2 billion awarded to Messrs ESER Contracting Industry Company to rehabilitate the 463km Port Harcourt–Makurdi section of the Eastern Railway line in March 2011.

The committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding the contract sum awarded during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The investigation was, however, expanded by the committee to cover the entire N72.34 billion 1443km Port Harcourt – Maiduguri section of the eastern railway line.

In his opening remarks during the sitting, chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, said the hearing was to ascertain the status of the contract to rehabilitate the 1443km Port Harcourt-Maiduguri section of the eastern railway line for a total of about N72. 34billion was awarded in 2011.

“In the course of carrying out this assignment, the House considered another Motion in this respect, and equally resolved to expand the scope of the Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate the status of the entire railway rehabilitation contact awarded to 3 companies namely – CGGC Global Projects Nigeria Limited, Lingo Nigeria Limited and Eser Contracting and Industry Company Incorporation.