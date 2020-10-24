BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos |

The House of Representatives Committee on Health Services has promised to give the necessary support to ensure timely release of funds for the completion of projects at the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology (FSMLT), Jos.

The committee chairman, Paschal Chigozie Obi, made this known during an oversight function visit to the institution, where they were received by the school’s provost, Dr. Sunday Obong Etukudoh.

Obi noted the fact that medical laboratory is the oracle of medicine, stressing it is also the bedrock of modern medicine as well as the fulcrum on which the practice revolved.

He promised the committee will do everything within its power to ensure the timely release of funds for the completion of some of the school projects.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered the school, which was founded in 1954 in Lagos, was relocated to Jos in 1978, and academic activities commenced same year at its temporary location along Murtala Mohammed Way while the contract for the building for a permanent site was awarded in 1983 but was later abandoned.

Earlier in his remarks, Etukudoh described medical laboratory as a vital component in health care delivery system, even as he pleaded with the committee to intervene and ensure a take off grant was given to the institution.