BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, ABUJA

The House of Representatives will today revisit its investigation on the abuse of expatriate quota in the telecommunications sector.

The House had during the 8th Assembly launched an investigation into the abuses by various telecommunications giant including companies providing backup service for the telecoms companies.

However, the Saheed Akinade-Fijabi led Committee on Telecommunications could not complete the assignment be the tenure of the 8th Assembly elapsed.

The abuse of expatriate quota had continued unabat- ed and the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while declaring open a stakeholders’ meeting on expatriate quota administration in Abuja recently, said uncontrolled activities of foreigners were starving Nigerian youths of employment opportunities.

To this end, the member representing Shinkafi / Zurmi Federal Constituency, Zamfara State, Hon Bello Hassan Shinkafi has prepared a motion seeking to investigate the alleged expatriate quota abuse in the sector.

Shinkafi in the motion observed that the abuse of expatriate quota which used to be restricted to the oil and gas sector has now ravaged the telecommunications sector of the country.

A copy of the motion obtained by our correspondent noted that Nigeria Immigration Act Cap 171, LFN 2004, and the Immigration Regula- tions 2017 made thereto are the principal laws governing the employment of expatriate in Nigeria while the principal regulatory agencies are the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Feder- al Ministry of Interior.

Shinkafi also noted that there is a clause in the expatriate policy which provides for two Nigerians to understudy an expatriate, in order to promote transfer of knowledge and technology.

The lawmaker, however, observed that some of these foreign companies have taken advantage of this clause in ac- tive connivance with the Nigerian Immigration Service and other agencies to bring as many of their nationals as possible, sometimes illegally in crass disregard for Nigerian laws.