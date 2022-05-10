The re-election bid of the member representing Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Kusar/Shani federal constituency of Borno State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mukhtar Betara Aliyu, has received a boost as a mammoth crowd of his constituents converged in Biu local government area to declare their support for him.

Speaking when Betara visited his palace to present the nomination forms to him, the Emir of Biu, Alh. Mustapha Umar Mustapha lI, described the support for the lawmaker as unprecedented.

He said it was the first time constituents contributed money to buy a form for a politician in appreciation of the positive impact made on their lives.

The traditional ruler said Betara had done so much for the people.

He added that in just one year, Biu had witnessed massive positive transformation due to the lawmaker’s interventions and same to Kwaya, Kusar, Bayo and Shani LGAs

He hoped the federal lawmaker would emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives if re-elected in order to attract more benefits for the people.

Also declaring support for the lawmaker, a former deputy governor of Borno State, said, “We are witnessing something that has never happened in Borno State in terms of politics. It has happened here in Biu. In order words, amongst the constituents of Hon. Betara, based on what we have seen and what he has been able to achieve for us, the community themselves decided to say thank you.

“So they decided to contribute some token and purchase the forms for him. What is interesting is that he was not even aware. We decided to start contributing the money when he was on Hajj. So, we had people that contributed even as little N20 for the forms because of what we had seen. So we opened the account and in less than 24 hours we got more than N130 million and the form was just N10 million.

“We said based on that he should not pick the forms in Abuja, but we should come and present it to him here and that is why we are here. We presented the forms in front of His Royal Highness and of course all the elders.”

The Senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, Senator Haliru Jika, described the gesture as an honour well deserved.

“As you can see, we have come to identify with our friend, brother and colleague, Hon. Betara for the honour done to him by the entire people and the community of Biu local government and his constituency at large. So the entire four local governments are here to honour their son for what he has been doing for his constituency.

“What we have seen today is unbelievable and is history in the making. The Emir blessed him and prayed for him as a father of this area. The Emir said in his lifetime, he had never experienced such rapid development in Biu local government until Hon. Betara’s time as a member of the House of Representatives and we hope to achieve more when he becomes the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives,”Jika said.