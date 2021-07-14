The House of Representatives is seeking the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change to be headed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Bill to the effect is also seeking to establish a secretariat for the proposed council to be headed by a Director-General. The secretariat will have six zonal coordinators for the six geo-political zones, and state directors for the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the Bill, the secretariat shall be the Council’s administrative and technical arm and shall, on behalf of the Council monitor efforts by public and private entities to carry out their Climate Change responsibilities and report same to the Council and the National Assembly.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Bill will be slated for third reading after which it will be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State, Hon Sam Onuigbo, who sponsored the Bill, explained that the Council will ensure the development of a Carbon Budget for Nigeria with the ultimate aim of attaining net zero emission between 2050-2070.

“It will also achieve the Carbon

Budget, there will be yearly and five-yearly carbon reduction targets for private and public entities, as will be captured in the National Climate Change Action Plan.

“Setting up of the Climate Change Fund to provide funding for activities geared towards attaining Nigeria’s Climate Change obligations,” he said.

Other members of the Council are: the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who shall be the Vice Chairman; the Minister responsible for Environment; the Minister responsible for Petroleum Resources; the Minister responsible for Budget and National Planning; the Minister of Justice; the Minister responsible for Mines and Steel Development; the Minister of Finance; the Minister responsible for Agriculture and Rural Development; the Minister responsible for Power; the Minister responsible for Women Affairs; the Minister responsible for Transportation;

Others are the Minister responsible for Water Resources; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; National Security Adviser; the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum; The President of Association of Local Government of Nigeria; a representative of the private

sector on climate change or environment-related matters, nominated by the registered national umbrella association; a most representative of women, youths, and persons with disabilities, each to be nominated by the most representative registered national umbrella association, a representative of environment-related Civil Society

Organizations (CSO) appointed by the President, on the recommendation of the Minister responsible for Environment; and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change, who shall be the Secretary.

According to Onuigbo, the council will amongst other things ensure: “Provision of checks and balances through oversight by the National Assembly, the Secretariat, and engagement with the public.

“Provision for Climate Change education and awareness creation.

“Provision for Nigeria to address Climate Change using nature-based solutions such as REDD+ (Reducing Emission from Deforestation and forest Degradation and the role of conservation, sustainable management of forests and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks), and Environmental-Economic Accounting.

“Provision for the setting up of mechanisms for carbon emissions trading and carbon tax.”