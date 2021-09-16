The House of Representatives yesterday urged the government to extend the railway line from Apapa Port through Tincan Port to Ijegun Port tankers terminal in Satellite town of Lagos State.

The House specifically enjoined the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to urgently include the construction of a railway line from Apapa Port to Ijegun Port through Tincan Port in the 2022 budget estimates.

To this end, the House mandated its committees and appropriation, legislative compliance as well as land transport to ensure compliance.

The member representing Festac Town/Amuwo Odofin federal constituency of Lagos State, Oghene Emma Egoh, in a motion observed that a railway line had been linked to Apapa Port while Tincan Port which is the largest port in Nigeria and Ijegun Port where over 50 oil tank farms are located still depends on tankers to evacuate them through land transportation.

He added that the millions of tons of containers and various goods caused Lagos roads to be blocked almost all the time and caused the country to waste billions of naira through time wastage and accidents resulting from the traffic jam.

The lawmaker further observed that oil tankers and heavy-duty vehicles carrying containers of different sizes and tonnes of goods had caused so much damage to the roads that cost the government trillions of naira to build and maintain.

According to him, if a railway line could link Apapa Port to Ijegun Port through Tincan Port it would create an alternative route of transporting petroleum products, containers, and various goods, thereby decongesting the roads and save the country billions of naira and less road damage.