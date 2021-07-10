The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to establish Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB).

The bill, which seeks to enhance capacity of the country’s military industrial capabilities was read for the third time and passed. It will soon be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

The document, as made available to journalists also contains a provision seeking to have the minister for Defence as chairman of the Governing Council, and those of Communication and Digital Economy and Science and Technology as members respectively.

“The composition of the governing council shall consist of the; minister of Defence as chairman; minister of Science and Technology; minister of Communication and Digital Economy; chief of Defence Staff; chief of Army Staff; chief of Naval Staff; chief of Air Staff; director-general of the Bureau; deputy director, Coordination of the Bureau as secretary.”

Titled: a Bill for an Act to Establish the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB) to Conduct and Coordinate Robust Research and Development in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the proposed piece of legislation is being sponsored by Hon Babajimi Benson, from Lagos, who also chairs the House committee on Defence.