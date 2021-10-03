Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila last week announced that the House would suspend consideration of concurrence on bills from the Senate pending resolutions of the concerns that bills from the House were not been considered by the Senate.

The House had on different occasions complained that bills emanating from the Green Chamber are seldom treated when sent for concurrence to the Senate, but the situation is not the same in the House.

However, the House received about four bills from the Senate for concurrence this week, but the speaker directed that the bill should be stepped down pending the resolution of the imbroglio.

The immediate past deputy speaker of the House, Yussuf Lasun once contended that the senate was superior, not superior to the House of Representatives in terms of their functionality. Despite that the president of the Senate is the chairman of the National Assembly, the suggestive idea that the upper chamber, which consists of a fewer number of legislators is superior to the lower chambers at best remains within the realms of respect embedded in the African culture.

There is no doubt about the fact that the senate parades older Nigerians especially those who have served in various political capacities, either as former members of the House of Representatives or former governor of a state. This, however, does not confer any legitimate superiority on the Senate over the House.

In every step of the legislative process, Senate or the House cannot conclusively pass a law except and until it’s passed by both chambers.

In the United States where Nigeria copied its presidential system of democracy, the Senate has 100 members and is the upper house of the Congress. It is called the upper house because it has fewer members than the House of Representatives and has powers not granted to the House, such as approving appointments of Cabinet secretaries and federal judges.

The House of Representatives is referred to as the lower house of the United States Congress it has more Members than the Senate. It also has powers not granted to the Senate, like the ability to elect the President if the Electoral College is tied.

These two congresses have different functions and one is not superior or inferior to the other, rather they complement each other’s legislative functions.

Just like the USA, section 58 (1) of Nigeria’s Constitution, 1999 (as amended) grants the National Assembly powers to make laws by bills passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives and, except as otherwise provided by subsection (5) of this section, assented to by the President. Subsection (2) goes further to emphasise that a bill may originate in either the Senate or the House of Representatives and shall not become law unless it has been passed and, except as otherwise provided by this section and section 59 of this Constitution, assented to in accordance with the provisions of this section.

The joint powers of both chambers are further confirmed in sub (3) which states that “where a bill has been passed by the House in which it originated, it shall be sent to the other House, and it shall be presented to the President for assent when it has been passed by that other House and agreement has been reached between the two Houses on any amendment made on it. And in sub (4) and (5) Where a bill is presented to the President for assent, he shall within thirty days thereof signify that he assents or that he withholds assent.

“Where the President withholds his assent and the bill is again passed by each House by a two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law and the assent of the President shall not be required.“

In light of the above, I find the outburst of the speaker, Femi Gbjabiamila as very german. However, his effort to trivialise the matter is nothing but trite,

How could the speaker, in one breathe ruled that all bills from the Senate be stepped down until the issues surrounding concurrence is resolved and in another breathe claimed that there is no disharmony between the two chambers?

This goes to show the dept of insincerity in our leaders, particularly Gbajabiamila who will always pretend to be sitting on the fence when his utterances and actions already would suggest his tilt.