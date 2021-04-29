By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The House of Representatives yesterday inaugurated a 40-man committee to brainstorm and find solution to the myriads of security problems facing the country.

This is just as the member from Kabba-Bunnu/Ijumu federal constituency of Kogi State, Hon. Yusuf Tajudeen urged President Muhamadu Buhari to invite mercenaries to help the country in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, while inaugurating the committee, said the security challenges facing the country has assumed an intractable dimension, saying it behooves the 9th House to find a solution to the problem.

He said that the Committee would hold a 4-day security summit in May.

The summit, Gbajabiamila said, would be open to journalists because of its seemingly sensitive nature.

“We are all aware of the grave circumstances in our country today which has been so for some time. It has gotten to a point where this House, seating and deliberating and the Leadership felt the need to constitute this committee to begin to deliberate on how to address and tackle the situation we found ourselves.

“It is in view of this prevailing reality that the House of Representatives appointed a special committee to undertake a comprehensive study of the challenges of our national security from the perspective of the legislature. At the end of it will recommend a practical and innovative solution that will help us to build up our national security and challenges.

Meanwhile, Yusuf while commenting on the state of the nation during an interactive meeting with journalists at the National Assembly, said that the president should be blamed for the lingering insecurity in Nigeria.

Yusuf said President Buhari, through his body language, helped in fueling insecurity in the country.

He also blamed the political class for failing to speak up in the face of insecurity and other national issues.

The lawmaker also said that excessive affiliation and loyalty to political parties by some politicians is not helping to address the security situation in Nigeria.