House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts Committee has summoned the acting director-general of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mrs Adesola Taiwo, over unapproved expenditure covering 2018 to 2021.

The committee, while grilling the management of ITF previously placed on status inquiry by the House following several infractions, also resolved to probe the past activities of the agency.

To this end, the Committee chairman, Hon. Wole Oke

directed the Clerk of the Committee to formally write to the clerk of the National Assembly and the Clerk of the House of Representatives and demand evidence of the conveyance of the agency’s annual budget for the period under scrutiny.

The committee however vexed that the Acting DG of the Agency failed to appear in person by but represented at the session by Director of Finance and Administration, Yusuf Abdulmajid.

The Committee also directed the agency to present the reports of its budget performance from January 2020 to date, records of donations, grants and other interventions, detailed breakdown of amount disbursed and comprehensive list of beneficiaries, asking the DG to appear at a future date with the Director of Human Resources, Director of Finance, and Director Procurement.

A submission by the agency to the committee showed that in 2018, it got N37, 592, 730, 753; in 2019 it got N43, 133, 753, 661; in 2020 it got N43, 468, 030, 400; and in 2021, iit got N43, 947, 801, 437 respectively.

In a related development, the House Committee on Governmental Affairs has also mandated foreign betting companies operating in the country to pay taxes to the government.

The chairman of the committee, Hon Akin Alabi, stated this on Wednesday at a public hearing of “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the National Lottery Act No 7, 2005 and the National Lottery (Amendment) Act No 6, 2017 and Enact the National Gaming Bill.”

He said: “We are talking about how foreign operators that have customers in Nigeria are not paying to Nigerian authorities.

Like one of the biggest gaming companies in the world Bet365, anybody can go to Bet365 (online) and register and fund and start playing. So they are making money off Nigerians but they are not paying any kobo to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“We should not be fighting over who has control. We should be talking about how we co-exist because. Whether you like it or not no one can do without the other. The federal cannot for without the states and the states cannot do without the federal.

“I have worked as an operator and now on the side of government, so I know in and out of the industry. I think all stakeholders should come together on how best to run this industry and we can now back it with some legislation”.

Alabi said the National Gaming Bill seeks a total overhaul of the extant laws and provides for an Act that will correct the gaps in the gaming laws.

In his remarks earlier, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the House deputy leader, Hon Peter Akpatason said the parliament has the responsibility of enacting people-oriented laws.

“As legislators, we have a responsibility to meticulously review and examine every aspect of these Bills to ensure that we produce a final output that is clear in its objectives, thoughtful in the mandates it imposes, and reflective of the best aspirations of all our citizens”, he said.