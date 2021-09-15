House of Representatives Committee on Defence yesterday interrogated the minister of defence, Brig-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Major Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, over the August 24 bandits’ attack on the institution.

The committee also urged the military authorities to ensure that the kidnapped officer was rescued from the bandits’ den.

Two army officers were killed in the incident, while another was abducted when bandits attacked the military institution, located in the Kaduna.

The minister yesterday briefed the lawmakers on the efforts of his military to nip the nation’s security challenges in the bud, particularly the new agreement between the federal government and the Russian Federation on the fight against terrorism while the commandant who also appeared before the committee submitted reports of investigation on the attack.

Chairman of the committee, Babajimi Benson, noted that his committee was interested in knowing how the abducted officer could be rescued.

While addressing journalists before the closed door with the committee members, the commandant said no stone would be left unturned in the efforts to rescue the abducted officer and ensure non-reoccurrence of such incident.

Meanwhile, the House adjourned plenary to mourn a deceased member, Adedayo Omolafe, who died during the annual recess.