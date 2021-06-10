House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has threatened to sanction the executive chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Alhaji Muhammad Manman Nami for failing to appear before it.

The committee issued an 18-hour timeline within which Nami must appear before it or be sanctioned accordingly.

Its chairman, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke, handed down the order when he ruled on the failure of the FIRS boss to honour the invitation of the parliament probing the dwindling revenue of the federal government as reported by the Office of the Auditor-general of the Federation.

The FIRS boss was billed to appear before the committee over alleged non-payment of taxes to the government by three foreign firms, Indorama Petrochemical, Indorama Fertiliser and Petrochemical Ltd and OIS Indorama Eleme Port-Harcourt but absent and sent a representation