Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) have vowed to religiously monitor progress of work at the Port Harcourt Refinery, to ensure timely completion of the ongoing rehabilitation work.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Abdullahi Gaya, made the vow when he led members of his committee to the refinery as part of their oversight duties.

Gaya said it behoves on the legislative committee to ensure that funds allocated and released by the federal government for the rehabilitation work were judiciously used, stressing that Nigerians were desperate to see the refinery return to life.

While April 2022 has been fixed for the completion of the project, the chairman has assured further that his committee would stop at nothing to track the project in other to keep to the timeline for the resumption of crude oil refining in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said, “We are here to see what they have done, even though they said within 24 months (2022) they will be able to complete the work. We hope within that stated period they will be able to finish the project. However, we have told ourselves that in the next three months, we shall come back to see the progress attained for ourselves.”

According to Gaya, “When we came here in 2020, there was nothing and we promised that we were going to do something (towards returning the refinery back to life), and we have kept to our promise.”

Gaya expressed the hope that as it won’t be business as usual in the running and management of the refinery, giving reasons that once it comes back to life, especially under the Petroleum Industry Act regime, Nigerians would see tangible impact.

He said with the PIA, he was satisfied and excited that the petroleum industry was going to be run in a much better way.

“We are happy that the PIB has been passed and the PIA as well. As you are already aware, the president has already instructed agencies that are concerned to make sure that it is implemented within a year.

“Without the PIA, we are sure even if the rehabilitation is done, things can go back the way they were. But now with this PIA, a lot of things are going to change and everything will be sustainable by the grace of God,” he added.

For his part, the managing director of the Port Harcourt Refinery, Ahmed Dikko, who took the lawmakers round the facility, told journalists that the April 2022 timeline for completion of the rehabilitation was realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project has just started and we are putting our energy around all the refinery which we promised we will complete within 24 months.

“And we have covered a lot of grounds to reach where we are today. So, basically that is our main intent at this point. We have done enough and we are still doing enough to make sure we meet that obligation of completing the whole refinery project within 24 months, while we are still working on other parts of the refinery,” Dikko stated.