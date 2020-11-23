The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the House would upon its resumption of plenary on Tuesda honour the late Newspapers vendor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke who died from a bullet fired by one of the security aides attached to his convoy.

The Speaker who was full of sadness over the incident, made this known on Sunday when he met with members of the Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) and the Newspapers Vendors Association Abuja (NVAA) at Area 1 in Abuja, to condole with them over the death of their colleague, Ifeanyi Okereke. Gbajabiamila, while speaking with the newspapers distributors further said that the leaders of the two associations will be part of the event to be held on the floor of the House, saying that the late Ifeanyi would get justice, that the arc of the moral universe is long but it always bends towards justice. “Let me address you not as the Speaker but as Femi Gbajabiamila, a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who has been caught unawares in the middle of this unfortunate incident.

“Many of you that have been following me from the beginning know that championing the cause of the masses has been my life work as a legislator. I have been a champion of the common man and therefore the irony of this is not lost on me and many of us. However, I will continue to do this as long as I live. “This is a very difficult time for me. Like many have said, you guys have been my friends for years.

I have no idea and I don’t know why you guys have always taken to me over the years including campaigning for me in the streets of Abuja during the speakership election. You’ve always been there for me. As you were selling your papers, you were also selling me,” he said.

According to the Speaker, that was why each time he passed by the vendors, he stopped to greet them. “Some people said why did I stop in the middle of the road? But as we were moving, the lights changed to red which meant to stop. We could have moved on, but I have always instructed my convoy to be law abiding. So we stopped and my friends, as usual, besieged the vehicle, shouting and were jubilant.

“Immediately I heard the gunshot, I screamed and said why did they do that? At that time I thought it was just a shot into the air. As we moved on, I asked that they should park the car. It’s against security training as they made me realize, but I insisted and they parked. “They said everything was okay. Indeed some other road users behind us did say everything was okay. We moved on. It was later that night that I got the full gist of what had happened. I want to commiserate with you over what happened”