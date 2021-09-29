The House of Representatives yesterday set up a special ad-hoc committee to investigate the factors responsible for the skyrocketing prices of goods and services in the country.

The committee which is headed by the deputy leader of the House, Peter Akpatason is expected to interface with critical stakeholders such as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), captain of industries, and labour unions.

The committee was raised sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Ifo/Ewekoro federal constituency of Ogun State, Hon Ibrahim Ayokunle Isiaka. While moving the motion titled “Urgent Need To Investigate The Skyrocketing Prices Of Commodities, Goods And Services Across The Nation With A View To Cushioning The Impact On The Citizens” Isiaka noted that “the common masses now find it difficult to afford food items, baby food and even the purchase of cooking gas among other basic needs to carter for themselves.”

The lawmaker explained that “The problems bedeviling our economy, the House is spurred on a move to properly manage the situation before it spreads out of control owing to the impacts on the cost of living, the cost of doing business, and every other facet of the economy.”

He, therefore, urged the House to mandate the Leadership, to constitute a high powered Special Committee of the House to launch an investigative hearing with all critical stakeholders in the country and carry out the root cause analysis on the rising cost of living

He also urged the House to initiate policies needed for addressing the skyrocketing prices of goods and services in the country and the engagement with Captain of Industries, Trade Unions Associations, Board of Directors, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and other promoters in the economic sectors, on ways for a drastic reduction in prices of goods and services in the country.

While contributing to the Motion, lawmakers like Ben Igbakpa (PDP-Delta) and Abejide Leke (APC-Kogi) pointed out that the reason for the skyrocketing prices of goods and services in the country was not far fetched considering the fact that the country relied on goods importation from foreign countries and the continuous borrowing of the fund by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House was committed to using the tools of legislative authority to advance solutions and implement policies that will help achieve the promise of a more perfect union in the country.

The speaker said everything that needed to be done should be carried out by all the stakeholders to achieve the best visions for Nigeria and the welfare of the citizens.

Gbajabiamila spoke when he declared open the 2021 Roundtable on Social Protection Cover organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja on Wednesday, with the theme ‘Expanding Social Protection Cover and Ensuring Effective Implementation in Nigeria.’

The speaker, who said he has the “greatest respect and love” for the Nigerian workers, called on well-meaning Nigerians, including politicians, to always have the interest of the workers at heart.

He noted that social protection is one of the most important responsibilities of government, saying it “legitimises the state in the eyes of citizens and bestows on government the moral authority to demand fidelity to the laws of the land and to take punitive action against those who choose to act in ways inimical to the collective good.