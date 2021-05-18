Fresh facts have emerged that the House of Representatives would soon legalise the planting of Cannabis sativa in the country.

The spokesman of the lower chamber, Benjamin Okezie, who disclosed this yesterday in Akure, Ondo state while briefing journalists Hence said the House of Representatives has concluded an arrangement to organize a two-day stakeholders roundtable on the benefits of industrial hemp.

Harping on the proposed parley, he said the stakeholder’s forum, which will attract participants among scientists, medical and pharmaceutical professionals, farmers, insurance companies, executives, and private sector investors has been slated for June 7 and 8 this year.

Delivering his statement virtually, Okezie explained that countries such as South Africa and others are currently reaping high revenue from cannabis which they export to other countries.

According to him, “Nigeria has been described as oil-dependent and not oil-rich. It is a worrying reality that we have not optimized the financial stability advantage that our oil reserves can provide us to diversify our collective investment and revenue sources.

“The coronavirus pandemic exposed our weaknesses when global oil prices plummeted by as much as 15 percent even falling below $0 a barrel on 20 April 2020.

“Indeed, our economy is still recovering from that shock. However, as the world increasingly shifts towards renewable energy and climate-friendly energy sources, global oil demand will further drop.

“Agriculture has always been a major strength of Nigeria and cannabis provides interesting prospects. Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial use.

” Once harvested, the crop has a high yield of edible proteins and fibres with more than 50,000 product applications ranging from papermaking, textiles, biodegradable plastics, fuel, construction, healthy food, beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals.

“According to verified market research, the Global Industrial Hemp Market was valued at USD 5 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 36 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 34 percent from 2019 to 2026.