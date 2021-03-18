By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives has advised the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to immediately stop issuing licenses for the importation of explosives.

This is just as the House urged security agencies to beef up security at the nation’s airports.

Chairman of the House Committee on Mines and Steel Development, Hon Micheal Enyong Okon stated this during an investigative hearing on the licensing and sales of explosive devices by chief executives of some oil servicing companies in Nigeria.

He said that the committee hearing was on general compliance of these companies to the permits, licensing, and sale of explosive devices to end-users in compliance with Explosives Act 2013.

Okon said that the companies were not complying to the extant laws.

The chairman who met with AOS Orwell limited and Halliburton Limited said they were flouting the laws and permits on their sale of explosives.

The committee said that the companies were importing more than authorised, fearing that the explosives could get into the hands of terrorists who may use them against the country.

“With the prevailing security situation in our country, there is a need to ascertain the adherence of these companies to extant statutes

and regulations on explosives control vis-a-vis the administration and

utilization generally.

“It is important that we educate them on the need to ensure that the

administration and utilization of explosives are in accordance with

the Explosives Act of 1967 as contained in the laws of Nigeria.

“The permit is issued by the Ministry of Mines and Steel and the

end-users certificate is also issued by the office of the National

Security Adviser, NSA.

“The end-user certificate will also show the items you brought into

the country. You can have less of these products. It is not a problem

but when you have more than what was authorized, what you were allowed

in the permit, it, therefore, means that you are importing these

explosives illegally into the country and so, it is worrisome,

especially in the prevailing security situation in the country.

“And so, we want to know the whereabouts of these explosives. We want

to make sure these particular items do not end up in the wrong hands.

It can be terrorists, aliens. That’s why we are here to make sure

there is a corresponding inventory from the end-users,” he said.

Meanwhile, the House emphasised the need to secure airports across the country.

Considering a motion titled “Need to Secure Airports Across the

Country”, by Hon. Musa Mohammed Pali, the House noted that “on 6 March

2021 bandits invaded the Staff quarters of the Federal Airports

Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at Kaduna Airport and kidnapped about 11

people.”

It expressed concern that if attacks and other security challenges

were allowed in the nation’s airports “which are the safest means of

transportation today and high forex earner for the economy”, Nigeria’s

air transport will be exposed to the security challenges facing the

land transport.

“The bandits were reported to have gained access to the airport staff

quarters through the runway and made away with their victims,

including a Staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the

wife and son of a Staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

“If the security around Nigeria’s airport is not urgently improved, it

could scare International Travellers including investors and may bring

sanctions from International Regulatory Bodies”, Pali said while

moving the motion.

Adopting the motion, the House resolved to invite the Minister of

Aviation, Hadi Sirika to brief the Committee on Aviation on how the

bandits gained entrance into the Kaduna airport and how to prevent

future reoccurrences in the nation’s airports.

The House also urged Inspector–General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, and

other security operatives at the nation’s airports to beef up security

to prevent such breach and to secure the release of the abducted

people and fish out the bandits.

It mandated its Committees on Aviation, Police, and Interior to ensure

compliance with the resolution and report back within three weeks for

further legislative action.