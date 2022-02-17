House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Reformatory Institutions to investigate the alleged deplorable state of inmates and the unwholesome working condition of officers and men of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The House observed that despite huge budgetary allocations to the NSC, inmates are subjected to deplorable conditions with attendant adverse effects on security of custodial facilities and the new mandate of the service.

The resolution is sequel to a motion raised by Ndudi Elumelu during matters of urgent national importance at plenary yesterday.

Speaking while on the floor, Elumelu noted that upon the enactment of the Nigeria Correctional Service Act 2019, Nigeria joined most countries of the world in adopting modern correctional alternatives to incarceration or imprisonment including non–custodial measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House minority leader further noted that the extant Act situates the workforce of the Service as the single most important resource available to the correctional system and thus prioritized the welfare of these Officers and men in line with international best practices to propel them to optimal performance.

He expressed worries that despite this Act and increase in budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Correctional Service to drive its renewed mandate, the tempo and quality of the Service have remained the same if not retrogressing adding that the working conditions of Staff and inmates’ welfare have deteriorated notwithstanding the over N165Billion budget allocations to the Service in the last two years.

According to him, the Arms Squad unit of the Service still parades obsoletes and substandard weapons despite over N1Billion budget provision for Prison Biometrics, Arms and Ammunition in the 2020/2021 Capital budget; thus, impeding its ability to deter, prevent or respond effectively to both internal and external threats; the House is aware of deaths of correctional officers and men across the country following attacks either on escort vehicles or custodial facilities.

“Staff still buys or makes their uniforms till date regardless of the huge budget allocations provided for this purpose, provision of uniform for inmates is nonexistent in most custodial centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to allegations of non-utilization of Budget allocations in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly and administrative incompetence of drivers of change in the rebranded Service, there are also claims of unscrupulous staff promotion, denial of rights and benefits including hazard and duty tour allowances levelled against the management of the Service”, he said.

The House adopted the motion without debate when put to vote by the presiding officer, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

The committee was mandated to probe the allegations and is expected to report to the House within twelve weeks for further legislative action.