House of Representatives yesterday begin an inquiry into the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased for security agencies in the country for the last 10 years.

The House announced the probe, at the inauguration of an ad-hoc committee mandated to review the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition and related hardware by military, paramilitary and other law enforcement agencies.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Olaide Akinremi, in his opening remarks, claimed that Nigeria spent an estimated sum of $47.387 million in arms importation by 2019.

According to him, the committee shall proceed to investigate the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased in the last ten years by a clear inquest into the relevant tools and equipment.

He further said the House at its sitting on December 8, 2020 had by a motion, debated, resolved and mandated them on the assignment.

Akinremi said the motion was pursuant to the National Assembly power of oversight in line with the provisions of section 4, 58, 59, 88 and 100 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.