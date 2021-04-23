By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its committees on Human Rights, National Security and Intelligence to investigate the value chain of the illicit market in human organs and report back within ten weeks for further legislative action.

The decision of the House was prompted by an alleged ‘7,200 penises’ intercepted at the China Port, though the story behind the allegation has since been dismissed as fake news by fact checks.

Tabling the matter before the Green Chamber in a motion, two members of the House, Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum from Taraba State and Olajide Olatubosun from Oyo State, established a nexus between increasing cases of kidnappings and human trafficking to the trade in human organs.

The duo alleged that perpetrators of the illicit trade generate between 600 million to 1.2 billion dollars profit annually and have been encouraged by poor security situations to use the third world as the major suppliers.

They said, “The Chinese General Administration of Customs had alerted that an increasingly large number of armed groups in Africa use organs which are harvested in unsanitary conditions to finance their nefarious activities.

“Recall that the media was awash a few years ago with horrifying stories of the harvest of organs of Nigerians and other Africans stranded in Libya for sale in Europe, the Middle East, America and China.

“The increasing cases of missing persons, ritual killings and trafficking of persons out of the country may be linked to the Red Market which can be attributed to the trafficking of young men and women who end up being victims of organ harvesting.

“Also, the increased banditry, kidnappings and spiraling violence in several parts of the country today make those parts of the country vulnerable and provide safe havens and ready supply channels for the illicit activities,” the lawmakers said.

They, however, expressed concern that the harvest of organs can only be done by medical surgeons with the aid of rogue public officials.

Meanwhile Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has disclosed his administration’s decision to establish Hemoprodite Centre for those with intersex complications.

He said the state government will partner with the TETFund Centre of Excellence at Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

The governor gave the hint while receiving seven people from the centre who were sponsored by the state government to undergo surgical operations.

Speaking while receiving them at a special session with all members of the state executive council at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Ganduje said, “Kano State government was worried when we got information that there was one person with that intersex problem.

“We also learnt that the person needed assistance for surgical operation. We quickly intervened and took the patient to Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

“We then ordered a search for other similar cases in the state. We got another 6 cases that we also sent to UDUS, Centre of Excellence. Alhamdulillah, all of them were successfully operated.”

He further revealed that the state government has ordered the search of more similar cases in the state, assuring that the state would sponsor their operations in the same Centre in Sokoto.

“All the seven people were operated free of charge. The state paid all the bills. So anybody with similar case should please come forward and get our attention. We have already ordered for more search as stated earlier.

“We are now starting to establish similar Centre in Kano, in partnership with the Centre of Excellence, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. We are institutionalizing the process and intervention. Our concern is always the health and happiness of our people,” he noted pointing out that places with higher population may likely be more prone to such health issues, the governor said there is every tendency that Kano state, which is the most populated state in the country, would have more of such people.

“That is part of the reason why we must institutionalize the process and our determined intervention,” he said.

In his remarks, deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Nasiru Yawuri, commended the state government and the governor for his foresight.

He said, “On behalf of the University and the Centre of Excellence, we are very much grateful to the people-oriented leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for making it necessary for the state government to support these people.

“Your Excellency, this act really changed their lives for good. They can now live a very comfortable life. May Allah reward this and similar efforts. We are pleased to understand that the state government will partner with us in this area. This is a welcome development”.