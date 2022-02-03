House of Representatives has initiated moves to increase sanctions for Bank employees who engage in fraudulent activities.

The bill seeking to amend the Bank Employees Act of 2004 passed the second reading in the plenary yesterday.

A key proposal in the piece of legislation is to raise the punishment for insider fraud by bank employees from 10 years to a 20-year term of imprisonment.

The sponsor, Francis Ejiroghene Waive, informed the House how fraudulent practices and other abuses in the banking sector had been on the increase in recent times.

He argued that a longer jail term would serve as a deterrent to employees planning to defraud customers or collude with others to achieve the same criminal aim.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over proceedings, referred the bill to the Committee on Banking and Currency soon after it passed the second reading.

The committee, in the next stage of the bill’s journey, will call for a public hearing.

The committee will thereafter, report its collated views from the hearing to the House for further actions.

