House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities yesterday visited oil spill sites in some communities in Ogoniland of Rivers State, to ascertain the extent of damages caused on their waters and farmlands.

The visit was sequel to petitions written to the National Assembly in June 2021, by indigenes of Bomu and Kpor communities in Gokana local government area of the state.

Some of the oil spill sites visited by the committee include Kpogbaa in Bomu, Bon Mbabari Asakpugi, Bon Tamana, Bon Tigara, Bon Kolore, Bon Legbaa, Bon Dukori and Naadube, all in Kpor community of Gokana local government area of the state.

Briefing journalists shortly after the visit, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, Hon Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, said the team traversed the communities and their waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dekor stated that the team, which included representatives of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and traditional rulers, also looked into the purported spills coming from Shell since 2008.

The committee chairman said, “We just came to verify and try to see if there is any linkage in their claims. That’s why members of this committee are here.

“Those from the committee and those from Shell are all here, so that they will all have direct contact with what the claims are. We have come and we have seen.”

He added that the committee would send its report to the House of Representatives for consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dekor stated that both the affected communities and SPDC have seen things for themselves, assuring that whatever would be the outcome, would be appreciated by all parties.