BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, urged the federal government to name the Akure airport after a former governor of Ondo State, late Dr Olusegun Agagu, in recognising his selfless services to the nation, particularly in the aviation industry.

While adopting a motion jointly moved by some members from Ondo State, the House recalled that Agagu served as Minister of Aviation during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and carried out a restructuring of the aviation industry that led to the creation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The member representing Odigbo/Oke-Igbo/Ile-Oluji federal constituency, Hon Akinfolarinwa Mayowa, noted that as a Minister of Aviation, Agagu ensured that the six-year ban placed on flights to and from Nigeria by the American Government because of poor aviation security was lifted and also the training of pilots started at the College of Aviation Technology, Zaria after a seven-year hiatus occasioned by a lack of trainer aircraft.

According to him, the lawmakers from Ondo State believed that the federal government should give due recognition to the late Agagu, who had served in various capacities and demonstrated quality leadership to encourage others to dedicate their lives to service of the nation

Co-sponsors of the motion included Hon Adejoro Adeogun; Hon Peter Abiola Makinde; Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye; Hon Akinjo Victor Kolade; Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Hon Adelegbe Oluwatimehin; Hon Ikengboju Gboluga Dele and Hon Omolafe Isaac Adedayo.