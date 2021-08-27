House of Representatives has warned the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) against sabotaging efforts of the House to ascertain the actual volume of premium motor spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products consumed in the country.

The chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, gave the warning during the ongoing interactive session on the 2020-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Faleke who frowned at the executive secretary of PPPRA Mr Abdulkadir Saidu’s non-appearance as scheduled, threatened that the committee will activate relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution to compel his appearance.

He said: “We wrote you to appear before us today. You were here two days ago. And you presented documents to us which we reviewed. But we discovered that your figures contradicted themselves and we asked you to take a date to appear; and you took yesterday.

“Yesterday, suddenly you presented a letter to say you couldn’t come yesterday. Today, we are here, you must appear before us with your documents. Your figures will determine the volume that we consume in this country and the under-recovery.

“We need to know and if you don’t bring them, we will of course take the appropriate action against you,” Hon. Faleke ruled.