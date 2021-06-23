Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Abia Warriors, have reminded their teeming fans that they would not be part of the Matchday 21 rescheduled home fixture against city rival, Enyimba FC in Okigwe, Imo State, this afternoon, June 23, 2021.

This reminder is contained in a club statement signed by the Club Sporting Director, Mr Patrick Ngwaogu.

The statement noted that the directive is in line with a letter from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), dated June 7, 2021.

The statement, however, says only team officials and players will be allowed into the Okigwe Township Stadium, venue of the derby encounter.

Since the beginning of the current campaign, Abia Warriors have largely played their home games behind closed doors.

The Umuahia warlords will play Enyimba FC at the Okigwe Township Stadium in Okigwe today.

The revised fixture ended 1- 0 in favor of Enyimba at the Enyimba Township Stadium in Aba in the club’s first league match of the current 2020/2021 Nigeria professional football league season.