Former speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Ghali Na’Abba and others have asked Nigerians to take back their country from bad leaders to prove that sovereignty resides in them.

Na’Abba said the country’s political leaders have destroyed the future of the Nigerian youths as they have refused to allow the political, economic and social system to develop.

He spoke on Wednesday at “The Fixing Nigerian National Youth Conference“, organised by the Earnest and Ibrahim Foundation with the theme “2023 – Engagement Strategies For A Better Nigerian.”

Na’Abba said, “Soon after the democratic system started, few people, mainly heads of the executive arm of the states and federal government, colluded and seized the political system.”

He said the Nigeria of our dreams is for the youths to live in security, peace and harmony. A Nigeria where every citizen is gainfully employed and every citizen enjoy robust health, and are treated equitably.

“They obliterated internal democracy within the political parties, thereby taking away from the people what rightfully belongs to the people. Since then, it is this set of people that decides who becomes what in this country.

“Almost no one is allowed to play any important role in the polity unless this people so desire, this singular action by this power-hungry people, has had disastrous consequences on the polity, amongst them, the denial of the youth to have a voice and space in the polity,” he said.

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Muntari Dandutse, said in Nigeria, the youths constitute about 65 to 70 percent of the total population and can change the polity. He noted that the youths are the engine of progress. He said they should be ambassadors for peace and desist from violence and activities that create more harm to the society. He added that they should be drivers in moving the country forward.

The co-convener of the conference, Ambassador Chibuzo Okereke stated that a lot of people are not connected to happenings in government and governance. He said the strategy is to get more youths involved in the 2023 general election, adding that Nigeria is practicing electoral democracy and not democracy in the real sense.