The Rescue Nigeria Mission, a movement yearning for the emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello as Nigeria’s president, has held a town hall meeting with women and youths in Kano.

The coordinator of the movement in Kano Abdul Amat Maikwashewa said Governor Yahaya Bello had contributed immensely to the development of the youth in Nigeria by drawing them closer to his government and making people oriented policies for their benefit.

Maikwashewa said they came up with the idea of presenting Yahaya Bello as a presidential candidate by going to him directly in order to lure him into the 2023 presidential poll.

Maikwashewa noted that he believes Governor Yahaya Bello would never leave the youth redundant if he emerges president.

”One thing we will never forget about Governor Yahaya Bello is whenever we visit him as youths he asks us to sit on the chairs unlike other governors who ask us leave us on the floor ,therefore his humility knows no bounds,” he said.

According to Maikwashewa, during the local government elections he gave a number of slots to women and youths and surprisingly the engine room of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration his chief of staff who is a young man.

Governor Yahaya Bello’s chief of staff, Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku, hailed the Kano coordinators for drawing support for the governor, noting that it was time for Nigerian youths to clinch the presidency in 2023 through Bello.

Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku added that 2023 is an opportunity for the Nigerian youth to make a difference as the governor was up to the task of making life better for Nigerians by providing jobs and addressing security challenges among others.

