The Joint Research and Allied Institutions’ Unions in Nigeria (JORAISU) have called on the federal government to increase the retirement age of 65 years for non-research staff as is obtainable in the universities and others.

The union, in a letter made available to LEADERSHIP, dated 21 October, 2021 also urged the government to withdraw circular on non-skipping of salary Grade Level 10, National Industrial Court of Nigeria Judgement in favor of Trade Unions and others.

Recall that the union embarked on strike action which commenced on Tuesday 12 October, 2021 and is ongoing over insensitivity of the government to address their concern.

The branch chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) National Library of Nigeria Branch, Comrade Idoko Sylvanus Vincent is concerned that barely a week into the strike action.

He lamented that the APC-led Federal Government have not deem it fit to call on the Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige to invite the leadership of the Unions for discussion; For a Government that claims that it wants to diversify the economy to allow its Research and Allied Institutions to remain shut down, call to question this assertion.

It accused the Federal Government of lacking the political will to fund Research Institutions, lamenting that efforts made at the outbreak of Corona Virus Pandemic to make Government invest in research did not yield any positive result.

Some of their demands include, “Non-payment of 12 months CON RAISS Arrears of 53.37% of salary increase for which NITR Kaduna, NVRI Vom, NCAM Ilorin, ASCON Topo Badagry, had been paid part leaving others.

“Withdrawal of circular on non-skipping of salary Grade Level 10, National Industrial Court of Nigeria Judgement in favor of Trade Unions and others. Retirement age of 65 years for non-research staff as is obtainable in the universities and others.

“Peculiar allowance/Earned allowance. Establishment of a central body to be known as National Research Institutes Commission (NARICOM) Adequate funding of Research Institutes and release of Scheme/ Condition of Service.”

The branch chairman of NASU National Library of Nigeria one of the unions in the Joint Research and Allied Institutions sector unions also called on the Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment to immediately call on the leadership of the unions to a roundtable with the aim of addressing the issues aised for the Research and Allied Institutions to resume work, please.